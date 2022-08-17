Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Case still cold in ambush killing of business owner

Steven Guidry
Steven Guidry(Action News 5 Archives/Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime Stoppers in Memphis is highlighting an unsolved murder from 2017.

Police are still unsure who killed 67-year-old Steven A. Guidry.

Guidry was one of the owners of Always On heating and air conditioning on Person Avenue in Orange Mound.

Guidry was killed near noon on November 18, 2017.

Two vehicles were seen on the property just before the shooting: a tan or gold SUV and a blue four-door Chevy Impala or Malibu.

Guidry’s son Cory told investigators that three men came into the business just before the shooting to ask for help with a heating problem.

Cory followed the blue car after agreeing to help, but the car eventually sped up and ran a red light to get away from him.

That leads investigators to believe Guidry’s death was a setup.

“It just kills me,” Cory Guidry said. “I walk in here every day and in my mental image I see my Dad laying on the floor dead.”

Detectives are still searching for leads and hope someone in the public is able to identify one of the vehicles involved.

If you may be able to assist, call 901-528-CASH.

MPD searching for suspects who killed man at family business

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

