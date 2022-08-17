Advertise with Us
Blue Oval City expects production in 2025

Officials with Blue Oval City discussed the future of the plant Wednesday.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Blue Oval City say you can expect the first electric cars to come from their manufacturing plant in 2025.

The $2.5 billion project will be Ford Motor Company’s largest project in history, and it’s happening right here in the Mid-South.

Blue Oval City will be an electric vehicle manufacturing plant--an industry that continues to prove itself following the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, providing tax credits for those who invest in clean energy.

“Blue Oval City is that opportunity for Ford to be a leader in this electric vehicle revolution,” plant manager Kel Kearns said.

Six thousand employees will be needed to operate the plant. Officials say they’re confident they will meet that need despite the ongoing worker shortage.

“Obviously, we have a lot of work to make sure we have all the people we need to support the things we have going on,” Director Ermal Faulkner said. “But we think these are going to be really, really good jobs that people are going to want. We have a lot of excitement coming at us.”

City leaders outside of and within Haywood County say the plant’s addition to the community is something they’re looking forward to.

“It’s going to affect the entire West Tennessee region,” Brownsville Mayor William Rawls said. “We’re looking at ancillary jobs, tier one, tier two factories that are going to change the atmosphere. West Tennessee will never be the same again. The population growth, the quality of life that we’re seeing and the jobs that are coming into our community are just amazing.”

An additional 5,000 jobs will also be available for two battery plants in Kentucky that will be an extension of Blue Oval City in Haywood County.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

