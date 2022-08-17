Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Babies at Methodist Le Bonheur representing the Memphis Grizzlies

Babies wearing Memphis Grizzlies attire from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Babies wearing Memphis Grizzlies attire from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis babies represent the Grizzlies well.

Methodist Le Bonheur is showing off the Next Generation cute babies in Memphis Grizzlies attire.

They are so excited for the season to start.

