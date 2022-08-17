Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a warrant Wednesday in connection to the murder of community activist, Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Police say the investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and 32-year-old Tifanee Wright.

The warrant issued is for a second-degree murder charge.

Although the suspect left the scene with Nelson’s car, a black Infiniti, police say, this was not a carjacking incident.

MPD asks for information regarding Wright’s whereabouts. Please contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

