Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Texas girl

Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango that may be going toward the Mexico border.(Images provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Jason Walker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing child in Bryan, Texas.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina, 7, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station, Texas.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities identified Pedro Angel Aranda Jimenez as the suspect in the case, according to the Amber Alert.

Jimenez has a warrant issued for his arrest “related to this incident,” according to the alert.

Ana and Jimenez may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate number HBY0222. The vehicle may be headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

If you have any information, contact Bryan Police at 979-209-5300 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

Man being honored after being arrested by ICE.
Journalist being honored by HMH Foundation for First Amendment award after being arrested
The aftermath of the crash.
MPD cruiser crashes into Frayser home
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
Water main break blocks traffic near airport