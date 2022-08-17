Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

901 FC scores on USL team of week selections

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC defender Patrick Seagrist is named to the United Soccer League’s Team of the week after helping the Boys in Blue win at Pittsburgh last Saturday night. 

He had 8 clearances and 7 interceptions in the match. Goalkeeper Trey Muse was stellar between the Pipes helping the 901 get the shutout 2-Nil. 

He earned honorable mention. It was Memphis’ first win over the Riverhounds.

The 901′s next match is at New Mexico Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

Several Grizzlies game known ahead of NBA schedule release
Several Grizzlies game known ahead of NBA schedule release
Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece
UofM Women's Soccer
University of Memphis Women’s soccer ranked in Top 25
Calvin Austin | Steelers
2 former Tigers out for Steelers due to injuries