901 FC scores on USL team of week selections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC defender Patrick Seagrist is named to the United Soccer League’s Team of the week after helping the Boys in Blue win at Pittsburgh last Saturday night.

He had 8 clearances and 7 interceptions in the match. Goalkeeper Trey Muse was stellar between the Pipes helping the 901 get the shutout 2-Nil.

He earned honorable mention. It was Memphis’ first win over the Riverhounds.

The 901′s next match is at New Mexico Wednesday night.

