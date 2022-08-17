2 former Tigers out for Steelers due to injuries

PITTSBURGH (WMC) - A pair of former Tiger wide receivers are out of action with their team in the NFL due to injuries. Both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The news is really tough for free agent Anthony Miller, who’s out for the season after injuring his shoulder in training camp ahead of the Steelers’ first pre-season game.

This is not his first shoulder Injury. The former Christian Brothers High School star had shoulder problems at the University of Memphis, and with his former NFL teams in Chicago and Houston.

The Steelers placed Miller on injured reserve. It looked as if Miller would make the 53-man roster.

And former Tiger Calvin Austin missed the Steelers pre-season game with a foot injury.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back sooner rather than later,” said Head Coach Mike Tomlin. “I don’t have a lot of details right now.”

Austin was spotted in a boot on his left foot on the sidelines during the game against Seattle.

The electric rookie has made numerous highlight plays during training camp. The 4th-round pick from Harding Academy is primed to be a major contributor for the Steelers at the slot position and on the outside.

