19-year-old critical after crashing into tree

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Arlington.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around noon on Larry Anderson Lane near Harrell Road.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree.

It’s currently under investigation.

