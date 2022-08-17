19-year-old critical after crashing into tree

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Arlington.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around noon on Larry Anderson Lane near Harrell Road.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree.

It’s currently under investigation.

