19-year-old critical after crashing into tree
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Arlington.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around noon on Larry Anderson Lane near Harrell Road.
Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree.
It’s currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.