Your First Alert to some much needed rain in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Moderate to Severe drought still grips much of the Mid-South due to a hot and mainly dry summer thus far, but rain is on the way. It won’t be a drought buster, but some areas can expect periods of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain during the morning and early afternoon, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the lower 80s.

