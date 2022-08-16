Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk some open house events happening in the Mid-South.

New Ballet Ensemble & School will be hosting an open house August 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and August 27 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Also on August 27, Performing Arts Academy is hosting an open house at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

