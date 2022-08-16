Wendy’s Giant of the Week 2022

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school football is back! And we’re highlighting the most valuable players from across the Mid-South.

Watch Action News 5 every Thursday at 10 p.m. to see who is named Wendy’s Giant of the Week.

Click here to check out 2021′s winners.

