WATCH: Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.

Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church and co-host of Memphis State of the city talk show along with community members are hosting a press conference Tuesday, at 1 p.m., in front of City Hall 125 N. Main Street.

“Crime and Public Safety is a Policy issue that Mayor Strickland, City Council Public Safety Chair Rhonda Logan, and Bill Gibbons president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and executive director of the Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis must address today! Faith without works is dead. Justice for Yvonne,” said Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.