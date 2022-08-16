Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

WATCH: Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.

Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church and co-host of Memphis State of the city talk show along with community members are hosting a press conference Tuesday, at 1 p.m., in front of City Hall 125 N. Main Street.

“Crime and Public Safety is a Policy issue that Mayor Strickland, City Council Public Safety Chair Rhonda Logan, and Bill Gibbons president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and executive director of the Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis must address today! Faith without works is dead. Justice for Yvonne,” said Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
MEM security
Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson