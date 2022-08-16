UTHSC to receive $1 million grant for obesity-driven cancer research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced on Tuesday that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) will receive a $1,050,313 grant from the National Cancer Institute.

This grant is being provided for research in determining how microbial-derived metabolites contribute to protective immunity in obesity-driven cancer risk.

In this announcement, Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“This funding from the National Cancer Institute will improve our knowledge of cancer risk and will ultimately save lives.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.