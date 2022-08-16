Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
UTHSC to receive $1 million grant for obesity-driven cancer research

(Source: UTHSC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced on Tuesday that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) will receive a $1,050,313 grant from the National Cancer Institute.

This grant is being provided for research in determining how microbial-derived metabolites contribute to protective immunity in obesity-driven cancer risk.

In this announcement, Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“This funding from the National Cancer Institute will improve our knowledge of cancer risk and will ultimately save lives.”

