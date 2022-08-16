Advertise with Us
UofM’s women’s hoops rolling on international tour

Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.
Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women are 2 for 2 in their international trip to Greece.

The Tiger Women knocked off Greece All Stars Sunday 83-39. 

Jamirah Shutes led the way with 11 points and 9 rebounds

The UofM had 57 rebounds and shot 53% from the field.

