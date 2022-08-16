UofM’s women’s hoops rolling on international tour
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women are 2 for 2 in their international trip to Greece.
The Tiger Women knocked off Greece All Stars Sunday 83-39.
Jamirah Shutes led the way with 11 points and 9 rebounds
The UofM had 57 rebounds and shot 53% from the field.
