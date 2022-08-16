UofM’s women’s hoops rolling on international tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women are 2 for 2 in their international trip to Greece.

The Tiger Women knocked off Greece All Stars Sunday 83-39.

Jamirah Shutes led the way with 11 points and 9 rebounds

The UofM had 57 rebounds and shot 53% from the field.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.