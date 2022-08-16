Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tipton County Schools issue clear bag policy for ticketed events

(Femme Fête Fashions / YouTube)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has issued a new clear bag procedure for ticketed events.

MSCS did the same on Tuesday after a student stormed a football field wielding a gun last Friday.

The school district released a statement about the new procedure on Tuesday, which reads:

“In order to provide a safer environment for the public and our students, @TCSchools_ will implement a new bag procedure for all ticketed events, effective immediately, which will limit the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue. Law enforcement has been made aware of this new procedure as well.”

Guests will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package or container into venues:

  • Bags that are clear plastic or vinyl and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)
  • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue in addition to any of the clear plastic bags
  • At the discretion of administrative personnel, an exception may be made for medically necessary items encased in a non-transparent covering

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

  • purses larger than a clutch bag
  • briefcases
  • backpacks
  • fanny packs
  • cinch bags
  • luggage of any kind
  • computer bags
  • binocular cases
  • camera bags

Administrative officials may prohibit other items that are not included in the list above if they could conceal illegal content, or for other safety-related reasons.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 16, 2022
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say
Kroger fire (Source: Daisy Murray)
Kroger fire (Source: Daisy Murray)
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town