Tipton County Schools issue clear bag policy for ticketed events

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has issued a new clear bag procedure for ticketed events.

MSCS did the same on Tuesday after a student stormed a football field wielding a gun last Friday.

The school district released a statement about the new procedure on Tuesday, which reads:

“In order to provide a safer environment for the public and our students, @TCSchools_ will implement a new bag procedure for all ticketed events, effective immediately, which will limit the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue. Law enforcement has been made aware of this new procedure as well.”

Guests will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package or container into venues:

Bags that are clear plastic or vinyl and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue in addition to any of the clear plastic bags

At the discretion of administrative personnel, an exception may be made for medically necessary items encased in a non-transparent covering

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

purses larger than a clutch bag

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

cinch bags

luggage of any kind

computer bags

binocular cases

camera bags

Administrative officials may prohibit other items that are not included in the list above if they could conceal illegal content, or for other safety-related reasons.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.