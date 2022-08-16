Tigers basketball adds depth up front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway continue to fill up his roster with transfers.

The latest to commit to the University of Memphis for the upcoming season, is 6′9 Forward Jahmar Young, Jr. from the American Athletic Conference rival Southern Methodist University.

Young is a former teammate of Tiger transfer point guard Kendric Davis, who was regarded as the top player in the transfer portal this year.

Young averaged 2 points and 2 rebounds a game as a Jr. last season for the Mustangs.

His length and ability to bounce off the floor is expected to give the Tigers some added depth in the middle.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.