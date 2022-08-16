Advertise with Us
Tigers basketball adds depth up front

SMU forward Jahmar Young Jr. makes a pass during an NCAA college basketball game against...
SMU forward Jahmar Young Jr. makes a pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway continue to fill up his roster with transfers. 

The latest to commit to the University of Memphis for the upcoming season, is 6′9 Forward Jahmar Young, Jr. from the American Athletic Conference rival Southern Methodist University. 

Young is a former teammate of Tiger transfer point guard Kendric Davis, who was regarded as the top player in the transfer portal this year. 

Young averaged 2 points and 2 rebounds a game as a Jr. last season for the Mustangs.

His length and ability to bounce off the floor is expected to give the Tigers some added depth in the middle.

