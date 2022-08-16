Tigers are ready to wind down fall camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clock is ticking down till kickoff of the new college football season.

The Memphis Tigers get no love from the Associated Press in their pre-season’s top 25 poll released Monday.

Their opening game opponent, Mississippi State, is in the receiving votes category with 15, which is good for 35.

The Tigers are coming off their first big scrimmage of the pre-season.

The head Coach Ryan Silverfield said the focus on self improvement is still in progress, but soon it will shift to the Bulldogs. That is not all.

“We’re going to end camp, technically, this coming Sunday, so we’ve got another week worth of work, then school start. Yall know, that’s a great break because now we can get back into a more morning routine. Get back to morning practices,” said Silverfield. “They can fulfill their football obligations, and then have the rest of the day to focus on their academics. So I think that’s a perfect time, roughly 2 weeks before kickoff of the first game to be able to get to. So, I think our first week of camp. So, we’ve got one more week of camp. So, our guys know we’ve got to grind this week, and kind of get back into more of a Game Mode. More of a routine of normalcy, if you will. And so, right now our focus is on self improvement. continue to get better as a program. But, as we get closer and closer to Sept. 3rd we’ll focus more on Miss. State.”

The Tigers are on the road for their opener at Mississippi State in Starkville with a Saturday night kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on September 3.

