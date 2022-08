South Memphis apartment fire sends firefighter to hospital with second-degree burns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter is recovering after suffering second-degree burns in response to a residential fire.

Early Tuesday morning, Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Bond Avenue in South Memphis.

One firefighter was rushed to the hospital for critical burns to his shoulders and back.

No civilians were injured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.