Rising rain chances and dropping temperatures over next 48 hours

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will gradually build in over the next few hours. Showers will start developing around noon and a hit or miss downpour will be possible through the evening. With a front sitting over the area, high temperatures will range from the 70s in Dyersburg to the upper 80s in Memphis and Olive Branch. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s overnight and rain will be likely.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Heavy rain will move in by Wednesday morning and showers will continue through the early evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s in most areas. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s on Wednesday night. We will dry out and see more sunshine on Thursday. Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the 80s to near 90.

WEEKEND: We will keep the sunshine and lower 90s on Saturday. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the 80s.Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning.

