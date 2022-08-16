Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Report: Grizzlies to get Christmas Day NBA Game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5), and forwards Andre Iguodala (9) and Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rumors were floating around all weekend the Memphis Grizzlies would finally get a Christmas Day date.

Now, people in the know are saying it’s going to happen, and against Golden State.  

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is the latest to report the Grizzlies will play the Warriors on Christmas Day. The game will be in San Francisco as a feature nighttime matchup in the league’s quadruple-header.

Marc Stein originally reported the game as part of the NBA’s preliminary schedule. The Grizzlies and Warriors battled in a fiercely competitive series in Round Two of the NAB Playoffs last season, which saw ejections, suspensions and Super Star performances from stars Ja Morant for Memphis, and Steph Curry for Golden State. 

The Warriors won Series 4-2 en route to winning the NBA title.

