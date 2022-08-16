Report: Grizzlies to get Christmas Day NBA Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rumors were floating around all weekend the Memphis Grizzlies would finally get a Christmas Day date.

Now, people in the know are saying it’s going to happen, and against Golden State.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is the latest to report the Grizzlies will play the Warriors on Christmas Day. The game will be in San Francisco as a feature nighttime matchup in the league’s quadruple-header.

Marc Stein originally reported the game as part of the NBA’s preliminary schedule. The Grizzlies and Warriors battled in a fiercely competitive series in Round Two of the NAB Playoffs last season, which saw ejections, suspensions and Super Star performances from stars Ja Morant for Memphis, and Steph Curry for Golden State.

The Warriors won Series 4-2 en route to winning the NBA title.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.