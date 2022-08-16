Rain chances increase tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will linger with some sun in spots, mainly in north MS. A front will remain over the area with high temperatures from the 70s in Dyersburg to the upper 80s in Memphis and Olive Branch. Low to mid 90s is possible from Oxford to Clarksdale. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder likely late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain will move through Wednesday morning and showers will taper off by afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s to near 80 in most areas. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s on Wednesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will dry out with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the 80s to near 90.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the 80s. Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

