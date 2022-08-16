Police respond to threat at Germantown High School

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police officers are responding to a threat at Germantown High School Tuesday.

At this time the school remains on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate the situation, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

GPD says there have been no immediate threats located and officers are working with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and HGS staff to determine the credibility of the threat.

