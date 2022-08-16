Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police respond to threat at Germantown High School

(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police officers are responding to a threat at Germantown High School Tuesday.

At this time the school remains on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate the situation, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

GPD says there have been no immediate threats located and officers are working with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and HGS staff to determine the credibility of the threat.

