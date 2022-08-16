MSCS updates security guidelines after gun incident at football game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is updating their event security protocols after an incident involving a gun at a jamboree football game last week.

Police say a person ran across the field while armed with a gun during a game at Crump Stadium on Friday.

Officers found a Glock 19 and 18 live rounds tucked into the suspect’s pocket.

They were taken to juvenile court and charged with a misdemeanor weapon law violation.

No shots were fired during the ordeal.

MSCS now says they will screen all attendees for events with a walk-through metal detector or a wand.

In addition, only clear bags will be allowed, with a possible exception for medical reasons only. All bags must be checked by hand.

Also, no one will be allowed re-entry into the event.

