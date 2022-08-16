Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

MSCS updates security guidelines after gun incident at football game

MSCS
MSCS(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is updating their event security protocols after an incident involving a gun at a jamboree football game last week.

Police say a person ran across the field while armed with a gun during a game at Crump Stadium on Friday.

Officers found a Glock 19 and 18 live rounds tucked into the suspect’s pocket.

They were taken to juvenile court and charged with a misdemeanor weapon law violation.

No shots were fired during the ordeal.

MSCS now says they will screen all attendees for events with a walk-through metal detector or a wand.

In addition, only clear bags will be allowed, with a possible exception for medical reasons only. All bags must be checked by hand.

Also, no one will be allowed re-entry into the event.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Police respond to threat at Germantown High School
Rock N Soul Museum
5 Star Stories: ‘901 Student Passport’ takes Shelby County children to the museums of the Bluff City
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 8/16