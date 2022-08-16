Advertise with Us
Mike Miller’s sports bar will break ground in Southaven

Let it Fly Sports Bar
Let it Fly Sports Bar(Silo Square)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player and two time NBA champion, Mike Miller, will open a restaurant in Southaven soon.

Let it Fly Sports Bar will break ground this fall and open in the summer of 2023 at Silo’s Square on Getwell Road.

The bar will provided a “unique dining experience“ featuring tons of sport channels in high-definition. Also, they plan to have top of the line golf simulators.

