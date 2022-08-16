Mike Miller’s sports bar will break ground in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player and two time NBA champion, Mike Miller, will open a restaurant in Southaven soon.

Let it Fly Sports Bar will break ground this fall and open in the summer of 2023 at Silo’s Square on Getwell Road.

The bar will provided a “unique dining experience“ featuring tons of sport channels in high-definition. Also, they plan to have top of the line golf simulators.

