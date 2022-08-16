Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System celebrates 100 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Monday morning.

The health care system released the following statement in regards to the centennial celebration:

“We are very proud of our 100-year legacy of caring for the health care needs of Veterans. We have been a leader in health care since opening in 1922 and we continue to do so as we look ahead to the future.”

The celebration was held in the theater at the main campus of the Memphis VA Health Care System located at 1030 Jefferson Avenue.

