Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS.

While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers.

Memphis International is one of more than 70 airports getting the new equipment. Within 10 weeks you’ll see the CPSS technology in all security lanes at the airport.

Since officers will be learning the new system, and some protocols may be new to passengers, TSA recommends getting to the airport within two hours of your flight in case some lines form at the security checkpoint. Passengers can soon forget about the day of removing liquids and computers from their carry-on bags.

“For the passengers, it is more convenient because now your liquids and gels that are 3-1-1 compliant can stay in the bag,” said Memphis International TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Kevin McCarthy. “Your laptop computers and other electronics bigger than a cell phone, like your iPads, all that can now stay in your carry-on bags.”

McCarthy says that is because the x-ray technology on the new equipment is more advanced than the current systems.

“Right now we have a 2D image of everything that goes through now we’ll have a 3D image like they do in a hospital where you can twist and slice and look at that image in all different directions to give us a much better idea of what’s in the bag, therefore, these items can stay in the bag,” said McCarthy.

However, you will not be able to take oversize luggage through security anymore. Everything, including roller bags, must fit in a bin to go through through the screener.

The first machine will go live on Friday with all machines in by the busy holiday travel period.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.