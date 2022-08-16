Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased.

His cause of death is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

