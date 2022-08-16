Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown

Police scene on Churchill Street
Police scene on Churchill Street(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased.

His cause of death is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
Collierville police
Collierville student hit by car
Monkeypox vaccine
Shortage of monkeypox vaccination causes for new method of distribution
Cummings K-8
Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse