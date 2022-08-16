Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co(TDOC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges.

According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February.

Dollard was taken into custody last weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department.

TDOC said, Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. He died later at a local hospital from an overdose.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges.

His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 8/16
Police scene on Churchill Street
Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
Collierville police
Collierville student hit by car near elementary school