Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

How tech is impacting small businesses

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small businesses that integrate technology tend to grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses.

Jordan Crenshaw, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big picture and how social media, financial tech, and apps are helping to support small businesses.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Police respond to threat at Germantown High School
Rock N Soul Museum
5 Star Stories: ‘901 Student Passport’ takes Shelby County children to the museums of the Bluff City
How tech is impacting small businesses
Giving = Living campaign hopes to encourage blood & plasma donations (HHS)
Giving = Living campaign hopes to encourage blood & plasma donations