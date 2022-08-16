How tech is impacting small businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small businesses that integrate technology tend to grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses.

Jordan Crenshaw, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big picture and how social media, financial tech, and apps are helping to support small businesses.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.