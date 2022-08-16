Giving = Living campaign hopes to encourage blood & plasma donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation’s blood and plasma supply dropped to historic lows during the COVID-19 pandemic and many areas are still struggling to meet the demand.

Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the launch of the Giving = Living campaign that is seeking to bring awareness of the importance of donating blood and plasma to save lives.

