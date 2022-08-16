Advertise with Us
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire at Kroger in Southaven(Daisy Murray)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

In response to this incident, Kroger Spokesperson Sheleah Harris issued a statement:

“At Kroger we value the safety of our customers and associates. Today, we experienced a small fire due to an electrical shortage from one of our cases. There were no injuries, evacuations or store closure. The matter has been resolved quickly with support from the fire department.”

