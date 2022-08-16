Family, friends say final goodbyes to hometown hero

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a Memphis-area little league football coach are saying their final goodbyes.

Will Drennan lost his life last week while saving a player on the opposing team who was being swept away in a drainage system amid heavy rainfall.

Drennan was the assistant coach for the Saints -- a flag football team in Germantown. He and his team were at their practice location when the incident happened.

The 9-year-old did survive.

Germantown man drowned after saving life of child

Friends and family of Drennan say risking his life to save another is something he would not have thought twice about.

“The legacy that we want to continue to make sure that lives on in remembrance of Will is that he was loved, he loved well. He loved his family. He did everything and anything he could for them,” said Drennan’s childhood friend, Matt Young.

Drennan leaves behind a 6-year-old son Hayden who also played flag football with his dad.

“He heard about it and he goes, ‘we’re going to have our own park!’ Anything to put a smile on that face,” said Young. “He’s got a large group of uncles that are going to continue taking him to these fields.”

Drennan was also a five-year volunteer of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, another way he dedicated his life to children and the community.

He was 37 years old. He would have celebrated his 38th birthday next month on Sept. 19.

Right now there is a petition online for the park where Drennan lost his life, Riverdale Park, to be renamed, Drennan Park.

The petition already has thousands of signatures.

