Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an annual tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, fans gathered at Graceland on Monday night for the annual candlelight vigil.

The Gates of Graceland opened at 8:30 p.m., allowing fans to walk up the driveway to Elvis’s gravesite and back down in quiet remembrance.

Gates stayed open so that anyone who wished to pay tribute had a chance.

“This is the culmination of it, though... it’s an honoring of Elvis,” said fan Suzanne Berlu. “He’s just always been in my life and in my heart, it’s like I know him.”

“It’s so serene and everybody comes out and shows their love for Elvis,” said Debbie Howard, another enthusiast. “I just love his music. I love his generosity, and his love for his fellow man.”

Fans from all over the world came to the home of Rock and Roll to pay tribute to Elvis and his musical legacy.

“We have people from England, from Japan, from every state... and we only are here because of Elvis Presley,” Berlu said.

“You don’t know them when you get here, but you leave as friends, and that means a whole lot,” Howard said.

Tens of thousands of Elvis fans have arrived in Memphis for the 45th annual Elvis week.

Thursday will mark the last day of the annual celebration.

