Cummings K-8 students learn at new school after ceiling collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Cummings K-8 in Memphis will finish out their lessons this week at LaRose Elementary School.

The students were moved after part of a ceiling collapsed on the Cummings campus, injuring three adults.

The incident happened in the library.

Parents, firefighters and police flocked to the school, which was evacuated.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials called the situation an “unexpected maintenance issue.”

The district says crews will take a look at the structure of the 61-year-old building.

One parent says she was on the way to register her child when she heard the ceiling collapsed.

”I was just, like, it was crazy because I’m trying to see how it happened, you know. And now I don’t even know if I want to register my child there,” Kia White said.

The district is offering buses from Cummings to LaRose for arrival and dismissal.

