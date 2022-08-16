Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cummings K-8 school is closed Tuesday morning after a ceiling partially collapsed.

That ceiling collapse happened Monday morning just before noon; three adults were injured but no one was critically hurt.

It happened in the school’s library, but luckily no students were injured.

Cummings in South Memphis is one of more than 30 district schools that are more than 50 years old.

In May, MSCS proposed $55 million to improve schools over that age range.

“This is absolutely an unfortunate situation. This building was built in 1961, so it is a little bit more of an aged building,” said John Barker, Interim MSCS Superintendent. “What we’ll be able to do is take a look at that building structure there. It’s very very fortunate that no one was injured in a major way.”

The district says there will be school buses running between Cummings and LaRose Elementary School for arrival and pick up.

