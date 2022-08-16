Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cummings K-8 school is closed Tuesday morning after a ceiling partially collapsed.

That ceiling collapse happened Monday morning just before noon; three adults were injured but no one was critically hurt.

It happened in the school’s library, but luckily no students were injured.

Cummings in South Memphis is one of more than 30 district schools that are more than 50 years old.

In May, MSCS proposed $55 million to improve schools over that age range.

“This is absolutely an unfortunate situation. This building was built in 1961, so it is a little bit more of an aged building,” said John Barker, Interim MSCS Superintendent. “What we’ll be able to do is take a look at that building structure there. It’s very very fortunate that no one was injured in a major way.”

The district says there will be school buses running between Cummings and LaRose Elementary School for arrival and pick up.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Patric Ferguson - former MPD officer charged with murder, kidnapping
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Eduard Rodriguez Tabora
20-year-old charged in murder of Memphis pastor ordered to undergo mental evaluation

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine
Shortage of monkeypox vaccination causes for new method of distribution
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
Multiple people shot at Methodist North Hospital, police say
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 8/16
Goat yoga in Overton Park
901 Goats hosts goat yoga at Overton Park Shell