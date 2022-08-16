Family, community members call for justice after community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loved ones are seeking answers and community leaders are seeking solutions after the weekend murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Her murder comes less than a month after the murder of Whitehaven faith leader Dr. Autura Eason-Williams.

Nelson marks yet another prominent community advocate shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was another deadly carjacking.

“The way that she loved the city, she was even from here,” said Nelson’s daughter Iman Mason. “She’s from Milwaukee, Wisconsin but she absolutely loved the city like it was her own. This was her home and she took it to mean that.”

Mason remembers her mother’s legacy: working for decades to help troubled youth through her organization Di’Mans Inc., combating illegal dumping and blight through Whitehaven Community Development Corporation, and so much more.

Mason says even when her mother fell gravely ill last October, her work continued.

“As she was on this proverbial deathbed of hers at that time, she was literally in a nursing home in hospice care still trying to write grants,” Mason said. “Still trying to figure out who to call, still trying to do this.”

Years of activism and service were cut short after Nelson was killed Saturday night.

Video surveillance shows a confrontation with an unidentified woman Memphis Police has now identified as a person of interest.

Police are seeking information about the suspect shown. (Memphis Police Department)

The video shows the woman shooting at the ground then both she and Nelson go out of view.

Police say Nelson was shot multiple times and witnesses say the suspect left the scene in Nelson’s black Infiniti sedan.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Mason said. “I’m not sure what the situation was, but even if there was a misunderstanding, it could’ve resolved so much differently than that.”

In her grief, Mason says it’s humbling to see how her mother touched the lives of many.

“I just hope that our community takes this and we grow from it,” said Mason. “We get stronger because of it and we all come together. If she’s taught me anything, she’s taught me that you have a voice. You have a voice and your community will help you. You just have to reach out and you have to speak up.”

Community leaders also want answers on what comes next after Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder.

Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church and co-host of Memphis State of the City talk show along with community members held a press conference Tuesday in front of city hall.

“We cannot learn to live with violence, the death of Yvonne Nelson and the recent death in the United Methodist Church should make all of us in the city outraged,” Brooks said. “We are here because we are outraged and we’re wondering why the citizens of Memphis are not outraged.”

In response to the crime, the City of Memphis said in a statement:

We welcome the new efforts of additional citizens in our collective efforts to reduce crime. At city government, we began in 2016 to rebuild the police department, provide more of our youth with productive activities when they are out of school, strengthen criminal penalties for violent offenders, providing second chances for those with criminal records to reduce recidivism, and increasing economic opportunities for all Memphians. For more details, please see here. From 2017 through the beginning of 2020, we were successful with all these goals, and crime was decreasing. When the pandemic hit, like most every city in the country, children limited their engagement with productive activities, our police force decreased, and crime increased. For six years, we have asked citizens to help the community with mentoring through the Grizzlies Foundation and with tutoring children with Arise2Read and Team Read. In addition, we ask citizens to engage with other entities involved in crime reduction efforts, such as Shelby County government, which has 100% authority over juvenile justice, which fails to punish or intervene with most juvenile offenders, and state government, which has weak state laws, which allow the proliferation of guns in our community while failing to adequately punish the wrongful use of those guns, except for the recently passed Truth in Sentencing Law.

Brooks said that the city’s violence “is becoming too close to everyone.”

“We all must facilitate a sense of code of caring,” he said. “Remove this whole idea of ‘stop snitching’ because it’s impacting all of us. This responsibility and this accountability call is to the mayor of the city but also the citizens because we must start to police our communities first.”

Dr. Yvonne Nelson (Nelson’s daughter, Iman Mason)

“I am tired of waking everyday to see a child killed. The violence in this city is cutting too close to everyone,” Brooks continued. “We will be the moral conscience of this city. Communicate with us like you did during Covid-19. What are you doing to solve this case?”

He demands that policymakers and police officers give a report every day of what they are doing to make this city safe.

“Crime and public safety is a policy issue that Mayor Strickland, City Council Public Safety Chair Rhonda Logan, and Bill Gibbons president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and executive director of the Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis must address today. Faith without works is dead. Justice for Yvonne,” Brooks said.

If you have any information about the person of interest in this crime, reach out to Memphis Police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

