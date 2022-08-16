Child pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Memphis police say that around 3:25 p.m., a female child was struck by a vehicle on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road. The driver never attempted to render aid to the girl, who sustained critical injuries, police say.

A witness told police that a black, dark blue, or gray two-door car, possibly a Honda Civic or a Toyota Yaris, traveling eastbound on Lydgate Road, struck the child as she walked across Lydgate. The car then drove away from the scene.

The suspect’s car may have damage to the front end, hood, and windshield, police say.

No arrest has been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Police suspect the following vehicle is the one responsible for the hit-and-run crash. (Memphis Police Department)

