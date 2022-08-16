Child hit by car in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Collierville.

Collierville Police Department said the crash happened near White Road and North Main intersection on Monday around 4 p.m.

The 10-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has been downgraded to stable at Leboneur.

No charges will be filed until police finish the investigation.

