Brooks Museum makes statement regarding downtown fire station demolition

The new "Brooks on the Bluff" will be in the location of the decommissioned fire station located on S. Front Street.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has issued a statement about the permitted demolition of the Memphis fire station at 65 South Front Street by the City of Memphis.

The decommissioned station located at the riverfront will be the new home of the Brooks Museum by 2025 — a state-of-the-art, 112,000-square-foot facility.

“Tennessee’s oldest and largest art museum is going to grow in amazing ways with more space for Memphis’ world-class art collection, more opportunities for families to explore and learn, and so many free art-filled spaces designed to just bring people together,” said Carl Person, the president of the museum’s Board of Trustees. “

“We applaud the City of Memphis for their enduring belief in our vision for the city’s art museum and thank them sincerely for beginning work this week to prepare the site for our new home on the riverfront,” he said.

New renderings released of Brooks Museum on the river bluff
New renderings released of Brooks Museum on the river bluff(Source: Brooks Museum)

In November 2021, the Brooks Museum said it raised $90 million of the $150 million it needs to build a new museum on the river bluff.

“Thanks to the support of many individuals, foundations, and corporate donors, our fundraising has now exceeded $100 million, which shows the enormous enthusiasm for this project,” said Dorothy McClure, the museum’s director of development.

“We’re excited to enter the final phase of our capital campaign with such terrific momentum and look forward to engaging even more partners in the weeks and months ahead.”

In 2019, the museum selected Herzog and de Meuron to design the Brooks on the Bluff.

Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System celebrates 100 years
Blue Oval City working to attract local workers
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school