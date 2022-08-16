Brooks Museum makes statement regarding downtown fire station demolition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has issued a statement about the permitted demolition of the Memphis fire station at 65 South Front Street by the City of Memphis.

The decommissioned station located at the riverfront will be the new home of the Brooks Museum by 2025 — a state-of-the-art, 112,000-square-foot facility.

“Tennessee’s oldest and largest art museum is going to grow in amazing ways with more space for Memphis’ world-class art collection, more opportunities for families to explore and learn, and so many free art-filled spaces designed to just bring people together,” said Carl Person, the president of the museum’s Board of Trustees. “

“We applaud the City of Memphis for their enduring belief in our vision for the city’s art museum and thank them sincerely for beginning work this week to prepare the site for our new home on the riverfront,” he said.

In November 2021, the Brooks Museum said it raised $90 million of the $150 million it needs to build a new museum on the river bluff.

“Thanks to the support of many individuals, foundations, and corporate donors, our fundraising has now exceeded $100 million, which shows the enormous enthusiasm for this project,” said Dorothy McClure, the museum’s director of development.

“We’re excited to enter the final phase of our capital campaign with such terrific momentum and look forward to engaging even more partners in the weeks and months ahead.”

In 2019, the museum selected Herzog and de Meuron to design the Brooks on the Bluff.

