Bottom Line: Free family close to home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines or expensive hotel rooms but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about.

But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting summer memories, for free!

Whether during the week or a weekend once school starts, there are things you can do in and out of the house to keep little ones entertained — often for free. For example, going to a museum. If you receive SNAP benefits, you can get free or reduced admission to over 900 museums through a program called Museums for All. And if you have a library card, many libraries offer free passes to museums in your city.

How about taking the kids to a live event? Through sites like Eventbrite and Allevents.in, you can find free concerts or classes, like a break dance class for kids.

Or maybe you’d like to instill a sense of community in your kids and teach them how to give back? You can find local volunteer opportunities that the family can do together through VolunteerMatch.org.

Rainy days can be a great time to stay in and watch some movies as a family. With sites like Kanopy and Hoopla, you can access loads of movies and TV shows for free with just your library card. You can access both on multiple streaming devices, and buying a device doesn’t have to break the bank. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at $55.

The end of summer can get pretty hot, so if you do end up spending time outside with the family, always practice sun and heat safety — wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

With these tips, keeping the little ones occupied for the rest of the summer may get a bit easier!

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.