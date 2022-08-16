Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Best Life: New study suggests over-the-counter pain pills prolong chronic back pain

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with back pain, you might find yourself grabbing over-the-counter pain medication like ibuprofen, for quick relief. But can commonly used medications actually prolong your pain?

Bending, sitting, lifting. Movements you don’t think about until they cause you serious pain.

“So about 80% of people in their lifetime will experience low back pain. Of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or longer.” said Candice Burnette, MD, Pain Management Physician, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony.

In fact, 16 million Americans have chronic back pain. Many rely on common non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications for relief. Now, a new study suggests those pills may cause the pain to stick around longer.

Researchers say that happens because the drugs temporarily relieve inflammation, but don’t treat the root cause of the back problem.

Plus, Cleveland Clinic says other recent studies show that daily use of an anti-inflammatory can lead to stomach problems, high blood pressure, and kidney damage.

Instead of reaching for back pain pills first, some medical guidelines suggest people start with non-drug treatments like exercise, yoga, physical therapy, heat, or massage.

Pain management specialists say if doctors don’t help patients find relief from back pain things can get worse.

“It’s been linked to depression, sleep problems, anxiety. So having something that can effectively treat these patients who have been suffering really does improve their quality of life,” said Burnette.

Some medical experts urged caution in interpreting the results, saying the study by researchers at McGill University in Canada did not rely on a large clinical trial. Still, others said this study is important because it reminds patients and doctors to search out effective treatments before popping a pill to relieve pain.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

