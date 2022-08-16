901 FC midfielder nominated for USL Goal of the Week

PITTSBURGH (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC’s Aaron Molloy is among the United Soccer League Leaders in combined goals and assists with 6 and 8 respectively.

His latest strike is up for USL Goal of the Week and you can vote for it.

Molloy’s left foot smash came off the flick from Jeremy Kelly to close out the scoring in the 901′s 2-Nil victory at Pittsburgh Saturday night.

The power blast left no chance for the keeper.

To find out how to Vote for Molloy, go to uslchampionship.com and click on Goal of Week.

901 FC is now 13-5-3 on the season, and in second place in the USL’s East Division. Memphis’ next game is at New Mexico is Wednesday night.

