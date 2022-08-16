2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say.

Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one ten with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound.

The more seriously injured teenager was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment.

A suspect’s car was pulled over by Tupelo police at Gloster and Crossover shortly after the shooting. Two people of interest were detained and a weapon was recovered.

This investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.