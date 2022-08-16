Advertise with Us
2 men arrested in West Memphis murder

Tayshaun Worles (left) and Vincent Dewayne Williams (right)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police have arrested two West Memphis men on Monday in connection with a murder that took place in June.

West Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on the night of June 21 on East Barton Avenue, near Wilson Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man inside of a car, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim, Chartarious Jones, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the West Memphis Police Department were able to determine that 21-year-old Tayshaun Worles and 19-year-old Vincent Williams of West Memphis were both responsible for Jones’ death.

Both Worles and Williams were arrested on Monday night. Both were charged with capital murder, residential burglary, terrorist act (shots that cause physical injury), aggravated assault, kidnapping, and theft of property.

A third suspect is still at large, but information about this person has not yet been released.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Those with additional information are asked to contact WMPD at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

