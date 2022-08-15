Your First Alert to our next round of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity returned Monday to start the week along with dry conditions, but the pattern is changing. Increasing moisture and the close proximity of a front will bring rain back to the Mid-South over the next 48 hours. That will be followed by a drop in temperatures and humidity for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows ranging from the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.