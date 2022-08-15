Advertise with Us
TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing

(Photo Source: TDOC media release)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant to help offenders find housing upon release.

The new grant will provide transitional housing for up to 60 days to offenders who have served their sentence. TDOC has an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) which helped make the grant possible.

This expanded program will extend its benefits to offenders who are released without supervision, not just those on probation or parole.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

TDOC reentry staff work with inmates prior to release to develop a suitable home plan. If no home plan is available, reentry staff connects offenders with approved transitional housing.

For more information on becoming an approved transitional housing provider, contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 615-741-9326.

