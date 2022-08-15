Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
State Rep. announces Arlington Senior Center to receive $8k grant

Rep. Tom Leatherwood
Rep. Tom Leatherwood(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - State Rep. Tom Leatherwood, a Republican from Arlington, announced on Monday that the Town of Arlington Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in Shelby County.

The funds are part of a $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) for senior citizen centers across the state.

“It is important that our aging population has access to the important services and support that our senior centers provide,” Leatherwood said. “This grant will help ensure that these valuable members of our community continue to have the opportunities they deserve to live connected, active and independent lives. I am thankful for the General Assembly’s strong commitment to Tennessee’s senior citizens.”

The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed by the 112th General Assembly in April.

TCAD awarded 125 grants in 89 counties through a competitive application process, said James Dunn, executive director for TCAD. The grants must be used to pay for operating, administrative, programming, and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.

Visit here for information about the grants.

