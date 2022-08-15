Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shortage of Mokeypox vaccination causes for new method of distribution

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The demand for the monkeypox vaccine far outweighs the distribution of it. Less than 10,000 shots are available in the Mid-South but federal health officials are making new administration suggestions to stretch the use of a vial of the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the administration of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to be done intradermally. This means the shot is given in between layers of the skin instead of into the skin.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist says this is a safe way to go about the administration of the vaccine.

He says there’s been one trial in 2015 testing the vaccine intradermally and patients showed to have good protection because of it.

With giving the shot intradermally, you’re given a smaller dose of the vaccine allowing more doses to be given in one vial Threlkeld said.

Local health departments are taking the advice. The Mississippi Department of Health says shots will be given intradermally.

Arkansas Department of Health says they are ordering supplies and preparing to make the switch to give the shots intradermally.

“We don’t have available to us the ideal scenario which is the full dose of the approved vaccine we need. We just don’t have that. We have to go with something slightly less than perfect. So it does make sense to take a lower dose of a safe vaccine given in a way that’s easy to give and shown to be safe,” said Threlkeld.

According to federal data, more than 600,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been distributed across the country but that falls short of demand.

We’ve reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health and Shelby County Health Department for information on their plans for administration but have not heard back.

Health departments are only giving the shots to at-risk populations, mainly those believed to have been exposed to the virus.

