Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close 2 separate weeks to ‘catch up’ with backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert plans to close clerk’s offices for two separate weeks to “catch up.”

Halbert sent a letter to Shelby County Commissioners announcing the intentions to close, or “blackout”:

August 22-26

September 19-23

The letter states that customers will be given the option to purchase online, renew by mail and/or come into the office after the closed dates.

The decision comes amid issues with the clerk’s office that have led to long lines and frustration among Shelby County residents seeking a license renewal.

Earlier this month, the Shelby County Commission asked Governor Bill Lee for help resolving the issue.

Despite the difficulties in her office, Halbert won re-election on August 4, beating her opponent by more than 11,000 votes, though voter turnout was low — below 25 percent.

Halbert blames mail problems--she says the clerk’s office’s mail was stopped due to a lack of funds.

“To date, our office is stuffing and mailing August 11th mail to customers!!” the letter reads.

“We cannot apologize enough for the embarrassment of our team and leadership who work very hard to ensure every customer is served. Because our orders were back on track, last week we placed both a double and triple order through the State Department of Revenue for license plates”.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.