Public Safety information by retired deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety information session held at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church.

Retired deputies will be hosting a Public Safety information Forum at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church on August 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The event is being held in light to increase of youth violence, domestic violence, accidental shootings of our children, and drugs especially fentanyl plaguing our communities.

