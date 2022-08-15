Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Public Safety information by retired deputies

Public Safety event by retired deputies.
Public Safety event by retired deputies.(WCAX)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety information session held at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church.

Retired deputies will be hosting a Public Safety information Forum at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church on August 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The event is being held in light to increase of youth violence, domestic violence, accidental shootings of our children, and drugs especially fentanyl plaguing our communities.

